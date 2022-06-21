Herschel Walker Tells Clay Travis: ‘Right Now My Family Is Hurting’

Clay Travis was joined by Herschel Walker to discuss the state of the country due to President Joe Biden’s policies and how they are affecting Walker’s home state of Georgia.

“When you look at these policies, they do not work,” Walker told the OutKick founder.

As a candidate running for Senate, Walker said “what I want to do is get this country fixed, and that’s what I told people when I was going to run.”

“[The Democrats aren’t] even trying to make it better, and they’re making excuses,” Walker continued.

Listen to Clay Travis and Herschel Walker’s full conversation here:

Make sure you don’t miss an episode of The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show by subscribing to their YouTube channel or clicking here to listen on weekdays from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET. Follow Clay & Buck on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.