Here’s Who Qualifies For New Twitter Monetization

Twitter introduced its new monetization program Thursday, a plan that shares revenue with creators from the replies below their posts.

Political commentator, Benny Johnson shared a screenshot showing he already earned $9,546. Writer Brian Krassenstein says Twitter paid him $24,305.

🚨BREAKING: Twitter Monetization For Creators Is REAL💰



I just received my first ad revenue payment from Twitter.



1st check = $10K (!!!)



I would typically never share personal financial info but creators need to know that @elonmusk means BUSINESS supporting the creator economy pic.twitter.com/JliTBR2LkG — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 13, 2023

But the posts also raised questions about why only select creators have access to the program. The reason is the rollout on Thursday was only available to creators who met the following criteria:

An active Twitter Blue subscription, a Stripe account for payment, and an average of 5 million tweet impressions for three months.

The tweet impression threshold is what held most users back. As well as the Stripe account, which suggests Twitter had informed some creators ahead of time to make an account, a message not spread wide.

That said, Twitter posted a follow-up article on Thursday saying an additional release would allow more users to monetize their tweets.

“We’re rolling out the program more broadly later this month and all eligible creators will be able to apply,” says Twitter.

Surprise! Today we launched our Creator Ads Revenue Sharing program.



We’re expanding our creator monetization offering to include ads revenue sharing for creators. This means that creators can get a share in ad revenue, starting in the replies to their posts. This is part of our… — Twitter (@Twitter) July 13, 2023

But here’s where it gets mucky.

The tweet directed users to a link detailing the requirements for the forthcoming rollout month, the one available to “all creators.” At first, the article did not mention a need to reach a three-month average of 5 million tweet impressions, meaning it was only a requirement for the initial release. However, Twitter updated the link to make 5 million impressions a requirement for the wider relase later this month.

The requirement list now reads as follows:

How you can become eligible

To be considered eligible for creator ads revenue sharing you must:

Be subscribed to Twitter Blue or Verified Organizations Have at least 5M impressions on your posts in each of the last 3 months. Pass human review for Creator Monetization Standards.

What you’ll need once you are approved

A Stripe account. We work with Stripe for payouts and are rolling out to our first batch of creators who have already signed up for Creator Subscriptions. Adhere to our Creator Subscriptions policies.

So, now it appears ever later this month users will have had to average 5 million impressions in order to monetize their tweets. If so, the “available to all creators” explainer was not quite accurate.

To check your impression count, go to https://analytics.twitter.com/.

As for how Twitter determines a payout, the belief is a user makes around $0.0085 CPM (cost per mille), which is $8.52 per million impressions.

Not great. Though, not bad for users with high engagement. And still more than Mark Zuckerberg offers Threads users…

The business plan seeks to incentivize creators to drum up replies, not retweets — a distinction from Twitter 1.0 programing the algorithm to cater to posts with high retweets and likes.

To see if you apply, click the “Monetization” tab under Twitter Blue.