Henry and Titans Will Make a Push for Division

Titans vs. Jaguars, 8:15 ET

At the beginning of the year, the Colts were everyone’s favorite (this writer included) to win this division. Here we are in the last week of the season and the division still isn’t decided, but I can tell you that the Colts are absolutely not one of those teams. This game is basically a playoff game at this point as whoever wins is in, the loser goes home.

The Titans are frauds and have been for a few years, but they play in a crummy division, so they’ve been in the playoffs and have won a bunch of games over the past few seasons. This year one reason I was so down on them was the passing game – Ryan Tannehill is fine overall, he isn’t going to lead you to a Super Bowl, but he will keep you in games. But, this year especially, he has no one to throw the ball to. They traded away their best receiver, and Robert Woods seems to be a bit slower this year. Derrick Henry is still a top back in football but he isn’t even at 1,500 yards on the season so their offense really isn’t humming. Now, they face the Jaguars having lost six straight games and seven of their last nine games. They are turning to quarterback Josh Dobbs. Dobbs took over last week and looked decent in his outing against the Cowboys. They sat out Derrick Henry last week in preparation for this game. Henry has been good against the Jaguars in the past and they will need him to dominate if they want a chance to win this game.

The Jaguars have been rolling with four consecutive wins and wins in six of their past eight games. Trevor Lawrence has looked strong this year and protected the ball well. Travis Etienne looks like a workhorse back that can chew up yardage for Jacksonville as well. The start of this four-game winning streak came from Lawrence’s most productive game and it came against the Titans. This game, which happened in Tennessee, saw the Jaguars win by 14. One thing to point out about that game though is that the Titans fumbled the ball four times and lost three of them, including two by Derrick Henry. You can’t count on turnovers like that when handicapping the game. I do think that the Jaguars are still going to win the turnover battle, but I don’t think it will be quite as lopsided.

Can you really trust the Jaguars in this situation? Me, personally, I don’t think I can for them to cover. I do think they will win though. Six points is a lot for them to cover in this game. Even without Tannehill, I expect the Titans to at least remain competitive. I could see Henry having a really big game and I think Dobbs can probably be fine. I’m taking the Titans +6 in the game. I also will grab over 90.5 rush yards for Henry.

