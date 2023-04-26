Videos by OutKick

Hendon Hooker may have won the Heisman Trophy in 2022 if he had stayed healthy. Instead, the Tennessee Volunteers quarterback finished fifth in voting after missing the final eight quarters of his college career.

Although his time in Knoxville was cut short due to a torn ACL, Hooker’s future is bright. The 25-year-old, who played four years at Virginia Tech before transferring to the SEC, is among the names that continue to turn heads ahead of the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

As with any player at any position, there has been a lot of smoke surrounding Hooker. Some analysts think that he has the highest ceiling of any quarterback prospect in this class, and various reports have said that some front offices feel the same. South Carolina defensive back Cam Smith is in agreement.

Others feel as though Hooker could slip to the third or fourth round. He rarely had to turn to his second, third or fourth options while at Tennessee, which might give pause to an NFL coaching staff.

Regardless of how NFL teams feel about Hooker, his health is the biggest concern right now. Hooker tore his ACL on Nov. 19, but expects to be ready to return at full strength in about four months.

I’m able to throw routes on air and stuff. I’ll just be a non-active at first in terms of real competition. I’m just going to continue to heal, take it day by day. I’ll get cleared 100 percent by Sept. 1. — Hendon Hooker, via The Athletic

That timeline was announced on Tuesday. The NFL Draft begins on Thursday, and could see the SEC break a longstanding quarterback record with Hooker’s help.

One day after declaring the September date of return, Hooker posted another encouraging update on Wednesday afternoon. Video shared on his Twitter page shows him taking drop backs for the first time since his injury.

First day of dropping back during this mornings session… feels great to move around again #StackingDays pic.twitter.com/Pqy9aKnFhP — Hendon Hooker (@henhook2) April 26, 2023

Hooker has not shared another video of this nature before. He has not provided such a definitive timeframe for his recovery until this week.

Coincidence? No way.

Hooker, his agent, and their P.R. folks know exactly what they are doing. If the only concern at this point in time surrounding the former Volunteers and Hokies quarterback is his health, then getting as many positive updates out there as possible is the best way to help dispel some of that hesitation.

The article on Tuesday and video on Wednesday is exactly how Hooker and his camp should be handling this. No need to panic, NFL teams, his recovery is right on track!