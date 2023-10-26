Hello China! Gavin Newsom Takes Weeklong Trip To Learn More About Communism From The CCP | Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

The Bidens aren’t the only ones cozying up to the CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY, California Governor Gavin Newsom has also decided to get some skin in that game.

It’s time for Final Thoughts.

Anxious to see how China sustains communism, California Governor Gavin Newsom decided to embark on a weeklong adventure to the country.

Besides learning about communism from its pioneers, Gavin also hopes to boost ties between his state and the CCP.

He also hopes to advance discussions on California’s state religion, climate change.

Newsom is expected to sign five memorandums of “understanding” while in the country.

California and China have always worked closely together given China is California’s largest trading partner.

In 2020 Gavin also blessed the originator of COVID with nearly a billion in taxpayer dollars to purchase face masks.

Which makes total sense because that deal combined three of his favorite things: communism, wasting taxpayer dollars, and face diapers.

Important to note that until last month, California had a state travel ban in place for 26 states Democrats deemed unfriendly to LGBTQ issues. China, though, while not exactly known for a stellar record on human rights, is apparently not an issue.

Earlier this week Gavin got a nice photo op in a Chinese electric vehicle made by the same company he gave that billion dollars of mask money to…

He flew to China in a private jet powered by fossil fuels to discuss climate change and drive an electric vehicle made with fossil fuels, but whatever, details, details.

But this week’s trip to China is more than climate change and economic partnerships, it is yet another GIANT indicator that Gavin Newsom will indeed run for president next year.

Newsom Rubs Elbows With China

Last week he went to Israel, this week he’s in China meeting with world leaders, that’s not something your typical state governor does UNLESS they have bigger aspirations and an agenda.

I’m not sure why Newsom would want to appear to court the Chinese given their obvious desire to stomp the USA into the dirt, but I guess Gavin understands the benefit of having friends in high and communist places. That one he likely learned from Ole Joe

China might be an existential threat to the USA, but if a cozy relationship can get him into that Oval Office, I’m sure Gavin couldn’t care less.

I’ll say it again, keep your eye on Gavin. He’s not nearly as dumb as he looks but every bit as greasy.

Those are my Final Thoughts. From Nashville, God bless and take care.

