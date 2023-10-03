Helen Mirren Crushes Idea Entertainment Writers Should Only Focus On Their Own Race And Religion

Videos by OutKick

Helen Mirren thinks it’s incredibly stupid to claim people in entertainment should only play whatever they are in real life.

Mirren plays Golda Meir in the upcoming movie “Golda” about the legendary Israeli Prime Minister and her leadership during the Yom Kippur War. Well, Mirren and writer Nicholas Martin aren’t Jewish, and that’s caused some issues with some people, according to Deadline.

One notable critic of Mirren playing Golda Meir was actress Maureen Lipman. She told the Jewish Chronicle, “I’m sure [Mirren] will be marvelous, but it would never be allowed for Ben Kingsley to play Nelson Mandela. You just couldn’t even go there,” according to the same Deadline report.

Well, don’t expect Mirren to apologize or back down.

Helen Mirren responds to critics of playing Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir.

“It’s more frightening for a writer to be told they are not allowed to write about subjects with which they don’t have an immediate DNA connection. I imagine it must be very alarming. And ridiculous,” the star actress told the Radio Times (via Deadline).

Mirren’s comments came in reaction to “Golda” writer Nicholas Martin hitting back at criticism she and he aren’t Jewish, but are the driving forces behind the movie about the former Israeli Prime Minister.

Helen Mirren Mirren responds to playing Golda Meir. (Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireImage)

Apparently, that’s a problem for some people, but Martin couldn’t care less. In fact, he told the Radio Times the situation is “creeping authoritarianism,” according to Deadline.

“Am I just supposed to write about middle-aged men living in south London,” he asked in reaction to the stance of some people.

Mirren and Martin are 100% correct.

The idea that actors and writers should only play their specific sexual orientation, race or religion is absolutely nuts.

It’s called acting. It’s not real. That’s the entire point. Even if the story is true – such as “Golda” – you don’t need to cast exclusively Jewish talent. What are we even talking about?

So, if there’s a WWII film or TV show, all the writers and actors should only be whatever their specific characters are? “Band of Brothers” is the greatest war story ever told and lead actor Damian Lewis crushed it as American officer Richard Winters. Do you know where Damian Lewis is from? He’s British, and he gave an all-time great performance.

Should all the actors in “Band of Brothers” playing German roles have been German? Of course not.

Of course, this isn’t a new situation. Some people are just dumb enough to apologize. Jenny Slate infamously apologized for playing a black character on the cartoon “Big Mouth.”

Helen Mirren plays an American rancher in “1923.” She was excellent, but should that not be allowed? Taylor Sheridan isn’t Native American, but he’s written several storylines about Native Americans in film and television. Allowed or not?

Helen Mirren hits back at claims people should only play exactly what they are in real life. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Paramount+)

Hire the best people for the roles and the best people to write it. This isn’t complicated, but it’s apparently very hard for some people.