Heinicke Likely To Keep Commanders Starting Job Over Wentz

The Washington Commanders will reportedly continue with Taylor Heinicke over Carson Wentz moving forward, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Wentz is still recovering from a finger injury that he suffered back in Week 6 against the Chicago Bears. However, given the recent heater the team has been on with Heinicke, Wentz may want to clear out a prime spot on the sidelines for himself.

The #Commanders plan to start QB Taylor Heinicke moving forward, his job until performance necessitates a change. With wins in 3 of the last 4 games, he has earned it.



Heinecke replaced Wentz under center in Week 7. Since then the team has gone 3-1, including a huge win over the then-undefeated Eagles.

For this reason — and a lack of success with Wentz — a source told Rappaport that Heinicke is the Commanders starter “until he’s not.”

That’s an easy decision given Wentz was just given the green light to throw this week. However, it sure seems that head coach Ron Rivera — who was already harsh on Wentz’s play earlier this year — would lean toward the hot hand.

“You have to look at the momentum,” he said. “You have to look at what the mood of the team is, obviously. You look at what is best for the team.”

This is certainly not the first time that Wentz has lost his starting gig. Wentz’s stint with the Eagles had some highs and a lot of lows. The Birds drafted Jalen Hurts and benched Wentz before shipping him to Indianapolis ahead of the 2021 season.

That was his only season in Indy, with the Colts making the somewhat surprising decision to deal him to the Commanders.

