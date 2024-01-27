Heidi Klum’s Teaser For Her Cover Of ‘Sunglasses At Night’ Features The Supermodel At The Beach In A Fur Coat & Not Much Else

Videos by OutKick

The Heidi Klum content train continues to roll on. The latest stop takes us back to the beach, where she wrapped up 2023 topless. Her latest efforts from the sand include the addition of a fur coat and that is all.

The 50-year-old supermodel sported a pair of sunglasses and bikini bottoms to go along with her fur coat as she continues to highlight the super part of the supermodel title.

Heidi Klum at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. (Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY)

The purpose of her return to the water’s edge was so she could put together a teaser for her cover of Corey Hart’s 1984 song, Sunglasses at Night.

Heidi dropped the teaser for her version of the song, which she teamed up with Grammy Award winning DJ and record producer Tiësto to create, on Thursday.

The black and white video features some of her version of the song while she slips in and out of her fur coat.

On Friday, she shared some behind the scenes footage from her time at the beach. She included an inspirational message for all the kids out there.

Heidi said in the caption, “Keep dreaming kids and don’t let anyone tell you what you can and cannot do.”

That wasn’t all. Her version of Sunglasses at Night, as was promised with the teaser, was also released on Friday. Along with it was an “Official Visualizer,” which was dropped on YouTube.

Heidi Klum Has Done It Again

This shouldn’t come as too much of a shock, but the teaser was much better than the visualizer and the song itself. Don’t get me wrong, neither is terrible.

Sunglasses at Night isn’t something that I would choose, but I get it. It’s a catchy song and is something that will get some play at the club, which her long nights out at the club inspired her to choose the song to cover.

Not to mention that Hart, himself, is onboard with it. He gave Heidi his stamp of approval, while reminding everyone that it’s the 40th anniversary of the song’s release. We just can’t get away from it.

Her version of the song will serve as the promotional track for Germany’s Next Top Model’s 19th season. A show that she hosts.

Believe it or not, Sunglasses at Night is her third single – if you can call it that. She had a Christmas song in 2006 titled Wonderland and teamed up with Snoop Dogg in 2022 Chai Tea with Heidi.

Heidi is starting the year off by proving once again that there is very little she can’t do.