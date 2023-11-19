Heidi Klum’s Topless Outfit Won The Las Vegas Grand Prix

Videos by OutKick

Formula 1 returned to Las Vegas this weekend for the first time in almost four decades. An event of this magnitude in Sin City is enough to attract big name celebrities who want to be seen.

Count Heidi Klum among those who wanted to a glimpse of the Las Vegas Grand Prix spotlight. You can also count her among those who showed up looking to take the checkered flag.

The 50-year-old supermodel was not playing fair with the rest of the attendees when she wore a black leather jacket with nothing underneath. Her topless look easily won the event.

For the record Max Verstappen, who seems to win every Formula 1 race, was the actual winner of the Las Vegas Grand Prix. But we can give Heidi an assist.

The coverage of her outfit has helped to bury all the loose drain cover drama and all of the issues that went with that. For now anyway.

That class action lawsuit for the whole $200 merch vouchers debacle is sure to pop up again. When it does, F1 might want to consider hiring Heidi to help out with bury it.

Heidi Klum Brought Her “A” Game To Sin City

It’s worth considering. She does seem to have an impressive ability to steer attention toward herself. It’s a gift and a curse really.

Sometimes you just want a quiet night out, enjoying a low-key race in a small town with your husband, when you accidentally forget to wear anything under your jacket.

Then whoops, you post it in on social media. The next thing you know articles are being written and you’re being declared the winner of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Not the winner of actual race, that would be silly. More the winner of the sideshow that went along with it.

We may never know for sure if Heidi was trying to get attention or not when she documented her visit to Sin City for her almost 12 million followers. What we do know is she got it and she for sure won the sideshow.