Tiger Tracker: Heavy Winds Should Help Woods Going Into Round 2 At The Masters



TIGER WOODS TEES OFF AT 1:41 p.m. ET.

Round 2 of the 2022 Masters Tournament is underway, albeit with course conditions much different than what we saw on Thursday.

Wednesday’s heavy thunderstorms created a soft course with birdies to be had. Two days of sunshine and heavy winds are now expected to dry the course up, playing right into the hands of Tiger Woods (-1, T-10), who is set to tee off at 1:41 p.m. ET. A much faster course is now on the plate, meaning that Woods should gain extra yardage and roll on his drives.

The wind is projected to pick up at around 3-4 p.m., reaching as high as 31 mph. From 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., winds should sit in the 18-21 mph range. Woods himself cracked a smile when asked about the wind, knowing that it should play well to his game.

Tiger smiled yesterday when talking about wind picking up and course getting dryer and tougher. Given the state of his game, these are ideal conditions for him—the antithesis of driving range golf. Gotta vary shape/traj, miss smart, get up and down. Even-par will suffice today. — Dan Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) April 8, 2022

Considering his leg injury and five back surgeries, Woods needs the extra yardage to have a shot to compete. Thursday’s round, while an excellent display of golf considering that Woods hadn’t competed in a PGA Tour event since 2020, didn’t come without its issues.

Augusta National played quite long for Woods, meaning that a majority of his approach shots failed to outright hit the green or fell short of the pin. Good thing for Woods, however, is that his hands are still there and his putting saved him from dropping strokes. Woods recorded just two bogeys, while saving par on 13 holes.

Stay tuned with OutKick as we track every shot and moment from Woods’ Round 2 at the 2022 Masters Tournament. If you missed anything from Woods’ Round 1 Thursday, you can find it here.

