Heat’s Caleb Martin Shoves Raptors Player Into Stands

The Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors got into on Saturday night. Heat forward Caleb Martin started a scrum that made it start to look more like a Panthers-Maple Leafs meeting than an NBA game.

It started when Martin and Raptors forward Christian Koloko got into a jawing match after fighting for a rebound.

Then, Marin took matters into his own hands and tackled Koloko into (and practically through) the first row.

Benches vacate at Heat vs. Raptors as Christian Koloko and Caleb Martin get into it. 😳 pic.twitter.com/80lJhoqJPo — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) October 23, 2022

It didn’t take long for the benches to empty as the pushing and shoving spilled into the stands. Cooler heads prevailed though Martin and Kokolo were both slapped with technical fouls and ejections.

It was a questionable decision, to say the least, especially when the Heat had a commanding 81-59 lead.

Martin admitted he handled the situation in the wrong way when asked about it after the game, but also said it was a typical Heat-Raptors game.

"Overall, I gotta be more professional in the way I handle those types of situations."



Caleb Martin meets with the media and discusses the scuffle between himself and Christian Koloko.@MiamiHEAT | #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/hBP7bVF96h — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) October 23, 2022

“I just think that there was a lot of plays leading up to it. It was a chippy game,” Martin explained. “That’s typically how the game goes with Toronto; it’s a chippy back-and-forth.

“I just think that emotions were high, it was a close game, it was back-and-forth. Overall, I gotta be more professional in the way I handle those types of situations.”

While the heat had a substantial lead at the start of the melee, the Raptors kept it tight. The Heat held on, but only won by a score of 112-109.

