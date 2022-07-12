Heat Unwilling To Deal Bam Adebayo For Kevin Durant

The Miami Heat are reportedly unwilling to include power forward Bam Adebayo in any deal to land Kevin Durant, according to the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson. Apparently the Nets were “unsatisfied” about Miami’s potential package after an initial “hot and heavy” beginning to negotiations.

To sum that up: The Nets were interested in what the Heat had to offer…until they heard what they were offering.

Miami has had zero discussions about trading Bam Adebayo for Kevin Durant, per @flasportsbuzz “Initial talks between the Heat and Brooklyn were ‘hot and heavy,’ but then cooled when Brooklyn wasn’t satisfied with Miami’s potential package.” pic.twitter.com/0Bwxf6MnxY — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) July 12, 2022

This is why the Heat, while possible, aren’t probable to land the two-time Finals MVP. Miami has the assets Brooklyn covets in any potential mega deal, but they won’t be able to keep the core of their team to remain a title contender upon KD’s arrival. Sure, the Heat can get Durant through the door if they want to force it– the question is ‘what will they have left if Pat Riley executed this deal? It’ll leave players like Kyle Lowry, who’s aging like milk left out in the sun, and MAYBE Jimmy Butler. Sharp shooters like Tyler Herro are also likely to be included as sweeteners.

Durant has spoken over the years on the importance of space, which is accomplished by surrounding star talent with perimeter scorers to avoid dreaded double-teams. How exactly is a KD-led Miami team creating space when they give up their best sniper from deep? Not to mention the massive leap backwards head coach Erik Spoelstra’s defense takes without Bam Adebayo in South beach.

The Miami Heat are on Kevin Durant’s list because they’re a well-run organization much like the Golden State Warriors team Durant joined back in 2017. Understandable why he’d want to join. But unfortunately for Miami, they don’t have a package that interests the Nets while maintaining their core that makes them good in the first place. It’s looking more likely by the day that KD heads to Phoenix with Devin Booker or stays put in Brooklyn.