Heat PG Kyle Lowry To Miss Game 5 After Re-Injuring Hamstring

Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry will miss Game 5 vs. the Philadelphia 76ers after re-injuring his hamstring, coach Erik Spolestra told reporters.

Lowry re-injured the hamstring during Sunday’s loss in Philadelphia. The second-round series is currently tied, 2-all, with Game 5 scheduled for Tuesday night.

Lowry went to the locker room in Game 4 during the second quarter, though he didn’t exactly say when the injury became aggravated. He exited the game for good with 9:42 remaining in the fourth.

Lowry has been in an out of the lineup after initially injuring the hamstring in Game 3 of the first-round series vs. the Atlanta Hawks.

“Put it this way, you don’t want to play with it,” Lowry told reporters. “But we’re in a situation in the playoffs where we’re in a hostile environment, we’re in this together no matter what. Just trying to be out there for my guys, no matter what happens, no matter what the situation is.”

This series has been all about the home court, with no one yet able to put together a win on the road. But with Joel Embiid back and playing as well as ever for the Sixers, and Lowry missing for the Heat … well, anything can happen.

If we’ve learned anything about this series so far, that is it.