Health Issue Will Keep Kirk Herbstreit Away From NFL Draft

This week’s NFL Draft coverage will be lacking a familiar face, Kirk Herbstreit. The veteran college football broadcaster, who recently added NFL analyst duties to his workload courtesy of a deal with Amazon, was scheduled to appear on ESPN/ABC’s draft coverage but will be sidelined due to a health issue.

Herbstreit himself revealed the health issue to be a blood clot, and though he’s feeling good, he won’t make the trip to Las Vegas for this week’s draft.

“Unfortunately, I will not be able to come out to Vegas and be a part of this year’s coverage,” Herbstreit said via his Twitter account. “Doctors have recently found a blood clot in my system. Very fortunate to have really good doctors who I trust. I feel good.”

Hey guys-wanted to update you on my situation this week. Unfortunately I won't be part of our ESPN/ABC NFL Draft coverage. Our team in Vegas will have it covered, and I will be watching.



Herbstreit didn’t specifically say if doctors advised him not to travel, but nonetheless, he’ll be at home rather than in Vegas.

“Out of an abundance of caution, I’m gonna take a step back from this year’s draft coverage,” reiterated Herbstreit.

Herby’s blood clot also prevented him from attending USC’s much-hyped pro day that was held on Southern Cal’s campus last Saturday.

Though he serves as ESPN’s lead college analyst and co-host of the popular College Game Day pregame show, Herbstreit’s been a mainstay on the network’s live NFL Draft broadcast for several years. His knowledge of players and how their game will or will not translate to the pro level has generally been well-received.

“I will see you guys at next year’s draft,” said Herbstreit, appearing to be in good spirits.

OutKick wishes Herbstreit a fast and full recovery.

