Jacob deGrom Not Yet Throwing Off Mound, Return Uncertain

The forecast surrounding Jacob deGrom’s return to the mound remains as cloudy as ever.

Testing done to deGrom’s scapula on Monday confirmed as much when the team announced that he was healing, but is not yet throwing off a mound, and remains at least a month away from game action.

News of deGrom’s pending return, or lack thereof, comes less than a month after a positive MRI enabled the pitcher to begin the “loading and strengthening process” of his rehab. Still needing at least a handful of minor league starts before returning to the Mets’ big league club, deGrom remains without any firm date for when he can once again toe the rubber.

In a bland statement released by the team, New York essentially said “We’ll let you know when something changes.”

Per the Mets: “He underwent follow-up imaging yesterday that revealed continued healing in the scapula…we will provide an update on his progress when appropriate.”

Mets pitching coach Jeremy Hefner seemed less than optimistic that deGrom’s return will take place anytime soon.

“Obviously, we want him back as soon as possible,” Hefner said, per MLB.com. “But you’ve got to really make sure that he’s built up properly, and everyone feels good, he feels good. … We need to make sure that not only are we doing what’s best for the Mets, trying to win the World Series this year, but also what’s best for the player.”

If and when deGrom makes it back to the mound, he’ll join a Mets team that sits atop the NL East division and is tied for the National League lead with 23 wins. Their pitching staff has combined for a 3.40 ERA, third-best in the National League.

Fortunately for the Mets, even without deGrom, New York’s season appears headed for more sunshine than rain.