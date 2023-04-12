HBO Orders Another Game Of Thrones Series, But This One Is Different

Videos by OutKick

Westeros is a big place, and HBO is hellbent on telling every single Game of Thrones story known to man.

Max — formerly known as HBO Max — announced yet another GOT prequel Wednesday called A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight.

The spinoff, set a century before Thrones, is based on George R.R. Martin’s popular trio of Dunk and Egg tales, which chronicle the story of, you guessed it, “Dunk” and “Egg.”

Dunk is the future Lord Commander of the Kingsguard, Ser Duncan the Tall, while Egg is the future king Aegon V Targaryen. The series will follow the two as as they wander Westeros and is the second prequel to officially get green-lit.

The other is a little series called House of the Dragon. Heard of it?

Game of Thrones is alive and well at HBO.

Here’s the official description of the new series, straight from Max:

A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros … a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.

Martin, of course, will be an executive producer on the new show alongside Dragon producer Ira Parker.

While HBO pumping out even more Thrones content isn’t surprising given the insane numbers House of the Dragon did (29 million per episode, according to HBO), this one does seem a bit different.

Thrones and Dragon were and are largely centered around huge wars, giant casts and power struggles, this one appears to be somewhat lighter and intimate in tone.

It is, however, off the Game of Thrones tree, so I’m sure we’ll still get a good beheading or two. Just a hunch.