HBO Max Is Increasing Its Price, But It’s Still A Bargain

HBO Max customers will soon start paying more, but the price increase isn’t a deal-breaker.

The popular streaming platform controlled by HBO sent notices out to customers that the price will go up $1 from $14.99 to $15.99 a month.

HBO Max is increasing its price to $15.99 a month. (Credit: HBO Max email)

However, fans also have the option to save some money and pay for a year upfront. Friday morning, you could purchase a year of ad-free HBO for less than $150, which is what I immediately did.

If the price is going up, it makes sense in my eyes to get a bargain while you can.

HBO Max still remains a content king.

There’s no doubt even with a minor price increase, HBO Max is worth every penny to me. HBO as a network is known for pumping out awesome content.

Every year, you’re guaranteed a few must-watch shows with incredible production value. “House of the Dragon” took America by storm in 2022, and “The Last of Us” seems like the network’s next huge hit.

“House of the Dragon” is a huge hit for HBO and HBO Max. (Credit: HBO)

When you compare HBO Max’s price to Netflix, you realize it’s even more of a deal. Right now, Netflix’s premium plan is $19.99 a month. It’s honestly a bit of a rip-off. Netflix has a ton of content, but how much of it is must-watch? “Ozark” definitely was, but that’s over.

At this point, “Stranger Things” might be the only show you can’t miss on Netflix, and you’re going to be paying for the service all year for a show that you can binge in a weekend.

“Stranger Things” is Netflix’s best show. (Credit: Netflix)

Nobody likes paying more money for something. It’s not normal to enjoy shelling out extra cash. However, sometimes you have to look at the big picture and recognize what’s worth arguing about. HBO Max even at $15.99 a month is worth every penny in my humble opinion. Let us know in the comments what streaming services you enjoy!