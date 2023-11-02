HBO Announces Major ‘House Of The Dragon’ Return News

Videos by OutKick

“House of the Dragon” fans will have new episodes to start consuming next summer.

Fresh off the news “Yellowstone” won’t return until November 2024, entertainment fans now also have an idea of when season two of the hit HBO series will drop.

HBO chief Casey Bloys announced Thursday at a press event in New York that season two will premiere “early summer” 2024, according to Variety. A trailer for season two was also shown at the event. The season two trailer hasn’t hit the web just yet, but it likely will soon. HBO won’t want to sit on it long now that some members of the media have already seen it.

“House of the Dragon” will return summer 2024. (Credit: HBO)

“House of the Dragon” to return in 2024.

All things considered, a 2024 return isn’t that bad. Would sooner be nice? Sure, but it’s not the end of the world.

Now, I’m sure you’re wondering why I ranted earlier today about “Yellowstone” not returning until November 2024, but am fine with “House of the Dragon” coming out next year.

The answer is simple. The conclusion of “Yellowstone” was promised summer 2023, then November 2023 and now November 2024.

Fans have been given false hope time and time again. HBO hasn’t ever promised anything with “House of the Dragon.” There was even fear the show might not return until 2025. Getting season two in 2024 is a gift compared to that timeline.

Plus, the special effects involved with “House of the Dragon” require a massive amount of time and effort. The same simply isn’t true with a show like “Yellowstone” where special effects are incredibly rare.

I’m more than willing to accept a summer 2024 release.

“House of the Dragon”slated to return next year. (Credit: HBO)

Fans love the “Game of Thrones” prequel.

“House of the Dragon” took the entertainment world by storm in 2022, and episodes were averaging right around 30 million viewers.

Having the “Game of Thrones” audience already committed and bought in made it very easy for HBO to put up monster numbers. Say whatever you want about “GoT” having a very underwhelming ending, but there’s no question it’s a legendary show.

Fans just immediately shifted with complete ease to the prequel about the Targaryens. Plus, the storylines in “House of the Dragon” are great, and the cast KILLED it in season one.

Milly Alcock, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Ewan Mitchell, Paddy Considine and just about everyone else were awesome. Matt Smith was unbelievably menacing as Daemon Targaryen.

“House of the Dragon” is a great show. (Credit: HBO)

Now, it’s time to gear up for season two as war is brewing as the empire is split. A summer 2024 season two premiere gives you all plenty of time to binge, and make sure to check back for a trailer. Also, definitely send me your thoughts on the show to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.