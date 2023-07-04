Videos by OutKick

Don’t expect to see Daniel Radcliffe in HBO’s upcoming “Harry Potter” project.

The network is releasing a “Harry Potter” TV series that is expected to make every book a season and last for a decade. A premiere date or when production will get underway is unknown at this time.

J.K. Rowling will also be involved in HBO’s reboot. Turns out all the attempts to cancel her have, once again, failed in spectacular fashion.

Daniel Radcliffe is out on HBO’s “Harry Potter” series.

One of the first questions fans had when HBO announced the news was whether or not original cast members would appear.

It sounds like the man famous for playing Harry Potter in the original eight movies will definitely not be involved at all.

“My understanding is that they’re trying to very much start fresh and I’m sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere. So I’m definitely not seeking it out in any way. But I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world and I’m very excited to have that torch passed. But I don’t think it needs me to physically pass it,” Radcliffe told Comicbook.com when talking about the upcoming HBO reboot.

Daniel Radcliffe isn’t interested in appearing in HBO’s “Harry Potter” series. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)

Can the show be great without any original cast members?

Radcliffe deciding to pass on HBO’s “Harry Potter” series shouldn’t come as a major shock. It wouldn’t make much sense for him to appear.

The series will start with the first book and make every book that follows a new season. Harry Potter is 11 in the first book. Radcliffe is currently 33.

How the hell would it make any sense at all for Daniel Radcliffe to appear in a new series about Harry Potter’s time at Hogwarts?

It wouldn’t at all. Don’t expect to see any members of the original cast.

HBO is making a “Harry Potter” TV series. (Photo by Gareth Davies/Getty Images)

Having said that, expectations are still incredibly high. “Harry Potter” is one of the greatest stories ever told. The books got an entire generation interested in reading and the eight movies were outstanding.

Now, it’s time for HBO to turn the Potter saga into a decade-long TV series. If it’s even half as good as the original content, then it will be worth watching.

No matter what, I’ll definitely be watching HBO’s “Harry Potter” series once it drops. I have no doubts it will be awesome.