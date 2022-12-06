Hayden Hopkins Is Mystery Blonde Who Was With Mark Davis At Raiders Game

Does wild man Mark Davis have a girlfriend?

A mystery blonde named Hayden Hopkins was spotted next to the Gildan sweatshirt-wearing king of the Las Vegas Raiders during Sunday’s 27-20 win over the Chargers and instantly set off alarms that the team’s owner might have a new Vegas piece.

Hopkins, who most recently spent three years as a Vegas-based Cirque du Soleil dancer, confirmed her presence next to Mark via an Instagram Story post that didn’t add context to how and why she ended up next to the worst haircut in NFL ownership history.

Cirque du Soleil performer Hayden Hopkins is the mystery blonde who was spotted in a suite with Raiders owner Mark Davis. / CBS

Did Hayden win some type of award from Cirque that resulted in sitting next to the owner? Is she friends with a Davis relative and just happened to get the seat next to Mark? Is she Mark’s personal secretary? Is she working with Mark on halftime dance shows?

We don’t know.

But now the OutKick Culture Department is on high alert for Hayden Hopkins and Mark Davis movement. You’re damn right it’s about time the NFL had an owner dating a 20-something former Cirque dancer who’s followed by Johnny Manziel on Instagarm.

“Haha MD [Mark Davies] is a legend!” the Seattle-native Hopkins told a social media investigator. “He’s my neighbor/friend. Fun game.”

Uh, yeah.

Something tells us this isn’t the last time you’ll be hearing from Ms. Hopkins.