Hawks Legend Dominique Wilkins Says NBA Dunk Contest Is Dead

Naming which NBA player won the NBA Slam Dunk Contest, as of late, has felt like the ultimate Jeopardy! question.

(Who is: Obi Toppin)

Mainly because the Dunk Contest hasn’t been interesting since Blake Griffin jumped over a KIA.

But it also hasn’t been great for quite some time.

A staple of the high-flying dunking exhibitions of the ’80s, Atlanta Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins gathered some opinions on the decaying state of the Dunk Contest.

Wilkins spoke with TMZ and gave his thoughts on reviving the once-entertaining event and how it got to an all-time low.

“Until you get star athletes, your best players who are athletic to get in the dunk contest,” Wilkins said, “It takes a lot away from it. You don’t have that same pop — that same energy.”

Wilkins retired a nine-time All-Star and two-time NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion (1985, 1990).

With every trip to All-Star Weekend, ol’ Human Highlight knew all eyes were on the dunks.

“When we did the dunk contest Michael [Jordan] myself, Dr. J, Larry Nance, you talking Spud [Webb] … they wanted to know who the best was,” Wilkins admitted.

“The dunk contest raised the bar for All-Star weekend,” he said. “It’s been hard to watch as of late.”

Wilkins also gave a wink to modern NBA players too afraid to participate for the sake of their image …(LeBron).

“Guys look at it the wrong way,” the Hawks legend said. “I don’t want to get in it because maybe it’ll affect my legacy.”

Wilkins also spoke on Nate McMillan’s Atlanta Hawks, who were bounced in the first round of this year’s postseason by the Miami Heat (4-1).

“Trae’s a special talent, and a special young man that loves the game of basketball,” Wilkins shared. “Anytime you don’t win, there’s always going to be that doubt, ‘well, can he lead a team to a championship?'”

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela