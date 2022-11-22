Hawaiian Tropic Founder Ron Rice’s House Is For Sale & It’s Completely Insane

Are you a recent lottery winner looking to live like a Florida Man king? Do we ever have a mansion for you in Ormond Beach, Florida where the late Ron Rice, who founded Hawaiian Tropic suntan lotion, built and lived in one of the wildest houses money can buy these days.

And you better buy it fully furnished.

Rice’s four-bedroom, five-bathroom 12,414 sq. ft. behemoth of luxury Florida Man living features the ocean views your Instagram slam pieces are going to love while you’re living like Dan Bilzerian in one of multiple rooms Ron decorated with images of his Hawaiian Tropic models.

It can all be yours for $5,999,900.

Again, this house shouldn’t be sold unless it’s sold furnished. All it takes is one look at this place to realize it is the Graceland of Florida and should be preserved as such. The front yard should be turned into hot dog shacks serving daiquiris and Hawaiian Tropic-themed sports bars.

Guys, we may need Ron DeSantis to step in & use government dollars to preserve this place. The pop culture history associated with this house is too extensive to allow some rich couple to come in and end it all.

From Ron Rice’s realtor:

The oceanfront home of Hawaiian Tropic founder Ron Rice, this 12,000 sqft oceanfront estate at 175 Ocean Shore Boulevard is now on the market for the first time! A commanding presence on A1A, the grounds encompass a full acre lot with 200 feet of beach frontage. Situated on a highly desirable stretch of Ormond Beachside along with other multi-million-dollar residences, the home sits high on the no-drive beach making it your private oasis.

Expansive outdoor decking links 3 pools — one of which is both indoor and connected — to the extravagant main house where ocean views abound. In the great room, floor-to-ceiling windows provide unobstructed Atlantic vistas; of the 4 total bedrooms, 2 are opulent direct-oceanfront owners’ suites with their own private views; even the kitchen with its… its wrap-around breakfast bar offers its own vantage of surf and sun.

One-of-a-kind woodwork and stone accenting tie together the array of living and entertaining spaces, from the disco dance floor to the recessed family room to the spacious formal dining room to the indoor/outdoor bar and lounge. The oceanfront, downstairs in-law/guest suite boasts private access to the pool deck; and the magnificent second-floor owners’ suite extends north to south with balconies for the broadest possible views and an intimate seaside soundscape.

Located right across from Oceanside Country Club and just minutes from upscale dining and shops. This is truly a one-of-a-kind opportunity to own a piece of Ormond Beach history where celebrities, dignitaries and even past presidents have gathered.

For those of you not familiar with Ormond Beach, it’s up by Daytona, hence the indoor pool. Ron could keep the pool parties right into the winter. The guy really thought of everything.

The wokes will say that Ron was a dirty old man who hung photos of his treasured Tropic girls. Those of us with a brain will say that Ron was a pop culture genius of his time. The Beach Boys were friends of Rice. So was Trump, Buzz Aldrin, Julio Iglesias and Hugh Hefner. Jerry Lee Lewis used to play the piano in Rice’s house.

This place is a piece of Americana. If you buy it, don’t change it.

Please.

via Zillow / Listed by: Bill Navarra of Realty Pros Assured

