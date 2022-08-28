Hawai’i Wins Fourth LLWS Title After 13-3 Triumph Over Curacao

The Little League World Series came to a wrap on Sunday, with Hawai’i’s Honolulu Little League team putting on a show against Curacao to win the state’s fourth LLWS championship.
A 10-run elimination rule sealed the win for Hawai’i in the bottom of the fourth inning — recording another impressive showcase in their title run. The young squad routed opponents throughout the Series, accruing a 60-5 scoring margin after their win against Curacao.
Curacao was first to land on the scoreboard after a wild pitch sent Davey-Jay Rijke home from third for the lead.
This marked the first time that Hawai’i trailed in a game all Series.
Hawai’i took the lead in the second inning off back-to-back homers from Keko Payanal and Kama Angell.
Angell was strong in the finale, contributing six RBIs to Hawai’i’s victory — which felt imminent after they scored three runs in the second and a whopping seven runs in the third. Hawai’i’s ace in Jaron Lancaster kept Curacao at bay with 10 strikeouts.
A two-run single from Jaythan Cordilia survived Curacao’s year in the top of the fourth inning, 12-3, but was ultimately sunk by another strong at-bat by Angell, bringing in Ruston Hiyoto from second to reach the 10-run mercy rule and win the LLWS.
