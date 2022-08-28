Hawai’i Wins Fourth LLWS Title After 13-3 Triumph Over Curacao

The Little League World Series came to a wrap on Sunday, with Hawai’i’s Honolulu Little League team putting on a show against Curacao to win the state’s fourth LLWS championship.

A 10-run elimination rule sealed the win for Hawai’i in the bottom of the fourth inning — recording another impressive showcase in their title run. The young squad routed opponents throughout the Series, accruing a 60-5 scoring margin after their win against Curacao.

Hawai'i is starting to heat up in the championship game ‼️



Tune in NOW on ABC 📺 #LLWS

Curacao was first to land on the scoreboard after a wild pitch sent Davey-Jay Rijke home from third for the lead.

This marked the first time that Hawai’i trailed in a game all Series.

Hawai’i took the lead in the second inning off back-to-back homers from Keko Payanal and Kama Angell.

Angell was strong in the finale, contributing six RBIs to Hawai’i’s victory — which felt imminent after they scored three runs in the second and a whopping seven runs in the third. Hawai’i’s ace in Jaron Lancaster kept Curacao at bay with 10 strikeouts.

Kama Angell led Hawaii with five RBIs in their dominant win over Curacao to become Little League World Series Champions! pic.twitter.com/bnC6lEUAXb — Little League (@LittleLeague) August 28, 2022

A two-run single from Jaythan Cordilia survived Curacao’s year in the top of the fourth inning, 12-3, but was ultimately sunk by another strong at-bat by Angell, bringing in Ruston Hiyoto from second to reach the 10-run mercy rule and win the LLWS.

These magic moments ✨ pic.twitter.com/hkxGYcRfAt — Little League (@LittleLeague) August 28, 2022

Hawaii has won the Little League World Series!



They outscored their opponents 60-5 in their six games pic.twitter.com/QY12CzQBw9 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 28, 2022

