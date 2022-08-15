The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors Practice Under A Literal Rainbow In Majestic Video

Hawaii’s football team soaked up an incredible scene during a recent practice.

The Rainbow Warriors might not be much of a DI football program, but their home is one of the most beautiful states in America.

A recent video showed the team practicing under a literal rainbow, and it’s absolutely a sight to behold.

#HawaiiFB QBs throwing the ball somewhere over the Rainbow pic.twitter.com/cAXKFoPh8q — Christian Shimabuku (@c_shimabuku) August 14, 2022

Is that video awesome or is that video awesome? I hate to be too on the nose here, but the Rainbow Warriors practiced under an actual rainbow!

If that’s not cool, I don’t know what is.

Hawaii practices under an actual rainbow. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Again, Hawaii is far from a powerhouse program. The Rainbow Warriors have won 11 games over the past two seasons.

It’s not terrible, but it’s far from good. However, you simply can’t beat the views the team has at practice. It’s beyond beautiful.

That’s what Hawaii is all about! Great views, great weather and great times. The dominating football can be left to the B1G and SEC.

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors practice under an actual rainbow in majestic video. (Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

Sometimes, it’s the little things that capture your attention and this video is proof of that fact.