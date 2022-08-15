The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors Practice Under A Literal Rainbow In Majestic Video

Hawaii’s football team soaked up an incredible scene during a recent practice.
The Rainbow Warriors might not be much of a DI football program, but their home is one of the most beautiful states in America.
A recent video showed the team practicing under a literal rainbow, and it’s absolutely a sight to behold.
Is that video awesome or is that video awesome? I hate to be too on the nose here, but the Rainbow Warriors practiced under an actual rainbow!
If that’s not cool, I don’t know what is.
Again, Hawaii is far from a powerhouse program. The Rainbow Warriors have won 11 games over the past two seasons.
It’s not terrible, but it’s far from good. However, you simply can’t beat the views the team has at practice. It’s beyond beautiful.
That’s what Hawaii is all about! Great views, great weather and great times. The dominating football can be left to the B1G and SEC.
Sometimes, it’s the little things that capture your attention and this video is proof of that fact.