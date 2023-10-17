Have Yourself A Day: Tennis Bettor Turns $28 Into $480,000

Videos by OutKick

If you’re a sports bettor you know this familiar feeling.

You’ve once again deposited money into your FanDuel or DraftKings account only to have a rough day of college or NFL football and see it slowly (quickly) fade away. The Jets not only covered but BEAT the Eagles? The Brown did WHAT against the 49ers? Another running back got hurt in the NFL? We’ve all been there, it’s a cruel sports world.

And then comes the end of the night. Where you see $29 left in your account and you say the hell with this, what’s the point in anything anymore and you throw it together on the Hail Mary of all props knowing very full well it aint ever going to hit.

That is… until it does.

A tennis bettor at ⁦@DKSportsbook⁩ bet $28.60 on this 10-match parlay, which included six set predictions and six matches from tournament qualifiers in Stockholm and Tokyo.



Every leg hit.



It paid…$486,021.92! pic.twitter.com/s0aiiiEWz0 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 16, 2023

BIG MONEY!

One tennis bettor turned his last bit of $28.10 lunch money on a 10-match parlay and it actually hit for the cool pay of $486,021.

The winning odds were +1699377. Have yourself a day my friend!

The massive payout was confirmed to The Action Network by a DraftKings representative who said it’s one of their biggest payouts of the year.

Last year we saw someone hit a $900 bet for over $111,000 on a single Team USA Men’s National Soccer victory parlay over Iran.

Then of course, there’s always those great stories of idiots trying to be funny and screen shot their ridiculous one-sided bets at ridiculously bad odds just to get social media clout. Ya know, someone that put $1.4 MILLION on the Chargers to win the AFC Wild Card game last year at -12500 odds only for a payout of $11,200.

That didn’t hit and that person lost over a million dollars because of Trevor Lawrence and the Chargers. Honestly, if you have that much money to throw away to be funny, then good for you for losing.

Instead, you know whoever threw up this $28 tennis parlay had to be down on their luck and was shooting for the stars.

And damn did it hit!