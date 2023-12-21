Videos by OutKick

Harvard University president Claudine Gay has revealed herself over the past two months to be both a serial plagiarist and a sympathizer for antisemites.

Yet the university stands by her, despite a new complaint outlining 40 more allegations of plagiarism. Or as Harvard says, her use of “inadequate citations.”

The university does not want to fire or punish Gay. That’s obvious. She is still there.

NAACP President Derrick Johnson recently bought Gay more time by reminding Harvard she is a black woman, warning the university she has the race card at her disposal should she face consequences for her actions.

Gay is safe. For now. And only for now.

Harvard is only in the early stages of bearing the consequences of Gay’s crummy leadership.

Several prominent donors have paused their donations to the university following Gay’s tolerance for pro-Hamas demonstrations across campus.

Cambridge, MA – December 15: Claudine Gay speaks to the crowd after being named Harvard Universitys next president. Harvard University on Thursday named Gay as its next president in a historic move that will give the nations oldest college its first Black leader. (Photo by Erin Clark/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Add billionaire Len Blavatnik to the list.

Thursday, Blavatnik announced he would freeze all of his donations to the university in response to Gay refusing during congressional testimony earlier this month to declare “calls for genocide of Jewish” people “a violation of campus rules on harassment.”

Donors plan to hold Gay accountable even if the university doesn’t. As do students. Or would-be future students, to be more precise.

The New York Post reported earlier this week that there’s a growing list of early acceptees who have recently informed the university they have rejected their letter of acceptance.

Specifically, the students cite concerns about experiencing antisemitism on campus and that a Harvard degree could limit their appeal to future employers.

All in all, the school reported a 17% drop in early applications this year, despite an acceptance increase from 7.6% to 8.7%.

A Harvard degree used to be a ticket to sit among the cultural elite. Now, students fear a Harvard degree is proof of indoctrination.

Their concerns are valid.

This week, the law firm Edelson PC confirmed it would no longer participate in on-campus recruiting at Harvard Law School “in protest of Claudine Gay.“

The firms will instead look to recruit students at other universities. Harvard is now bracing for other firms to follow in Edelson’s lead.

Ultimately, Harvard University cannot maintain its status as the most prestigious university in the United States if it loses support from enough notable donors, students, and employers.

And that’s the risk it faces by leaving Gay in office.

The race card is effective. But it’s not bulletproof. And here, the race card is in conflict with the bottom line.

Like any institution, Harvard would eventually choose economics over identity politics. And donors and students might just force the university to choose.