Harvard President Claudine Gay Is A Serial Plagiarist

The highest governing body at Harvard University announced earlier this month that it would stand by President Claudine Gay despite her use of “inadequate citations” in academic writings.

Inadequate citations is a euphemism for plagiarism. Gay is a plagiarist. And it appears she is a serial offender.

On Tuesday, the Washington Free Beacon reported that Harvard received a complaint outlining over “40 [additional[ allegations of plagiarism” against Gay.

“The document paints a picture of a pattern of misconduct more extensive than has been previously reported and puts the Harvard Corporation, the university’s governing body—which said it initiated an ‘independent review’ of Gay’s scholarship and issued a statement of support for her leadership—back in the spotlight,” says the report.

Specifically, Gay “paraphrased or quoted nearly 20 authors” in her doctoral dissertation without attribution.

Gay would often use synonyms for words other writers printed to pass them off as her own.

Cambridge, Mass. – Harvard University President-elect Claudine Gay is seated during the 372nd Commencement at Harvard University in May. (Photo by Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

An additional complaint sent to Harvard’s research integrity officer, Stacey Springs, claims Gay’s use of “inadequate citations” is so extensive that it is “impossible” that the school had reviewed all of the material in time to announce Gay did not violate “standards for research.”

The latter is consistent with a report from the New York Post last week documenting how Harvard tried to cover up an investigation into Gay and threatened the outlet’s reporters for digging into the story.

The Post asked the university for comment regarding accusations that Gay had engaged in plagiarism more than 27 times between 2011 and 2017.

The university did not respond.

Instead, The Post received a 15-page letter from Thomas Clare, an attorney from the firm Clare-Locke, identifying himself as defamation counsel for Harvard University and Gay.

At this point, you have to wonder how Harvard can continue to punish students for improper citations and plagiarism if it won’t hold its own president accountable.

And it clearly has no plans to hold Gay accountable.

The Free Beacon adds that Harvard disciplines more than a dozen students each year for plagiarism.

Society considers Harvard the most prestigious university in the nation. Yet the last few months have revealed that the figure who presides over said university is a serial plagiarist with a blatant tolerance for antisemitism.

Evidently, Harvard is okay with that.