Harvard Already Reveals Plan To Get Around Supreme Court Ruling On Affirmative Action

The U.S. Supreme Court decided Thursday that affirmative action practices by major universities are unconstitutional.

It’s a tremendous victory for fairness and equality that, in theory, would ensure that qualified candidates are potentially offered admission based on their accomplishments and merit.

Affirmative action as a policy is inherently racist; prioritizing immutable characteristics based on artificial demands.

The ruling directly impacts admission policies at both the University of North Carolina and Harvard University.

Harvard has essentially openly used affirmative action to make decisions, proudly explaining how it discriminates against primarily Asian-American applicants.

In theory, the Supreme Court ruling should put a stop to race-based admissions. But naturally Harvard immediately revealed it already has a workaround ready to ensure its discriminatory policies can continue, unabated.

Harvard Won’t Let Supreme Court Stop Affirmative Action

The university announced in an email to their community how they intend to go around the ruling.

Instead of using standardized test scores and grades to primarily determine admissions, they’re going to turn to essays instead.

And they don’t even attempt to hide how they’ll use essays to ensure race-based priorities continue.

The school’s email reads: “The Court also ruled that colleges and universities may consider in admissions decisions ‘an applicant’s discussion of how race affected his or her life, be it through discrimination, inspiration, or otherwise.'”

Harvard to turn to essays, it says in an email – pic.twitter.com/byJbri5nMz — Eliana Johnson (@elianayjohnson) June 29, 2023

What a surprise!

Harvard and other elite institutions have made affirmative action a core part of their admissions policy. Instead of attempting to achieve equality, progressive universities have prioritized “equity.”

“Equity” demands that the we attempt to achieve equal outcomes; a delusional impossibility.

Even in states that already ban affirmative action, like California, schools like UCLA and UC Berkeley have openly and proudly avoided restrictions.

It’s completely unsurprising that Harvard would similarly have a plan in place to work around the ruling. But the openness with which they disregard the rules is awe-inspiring.

Universities are so committed to upholding and furthering progressive ideology that any other outcome is immediately and purposefully ignored.

Affirmative action is a symptom of a broader problem. And with their announcement today, Harvard shows that no amount of punishment is enough for them to stop their true mission.

Continuing policies that align with their political agenda, no matter who tells them to stop.