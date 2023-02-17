Harrowing Video Shows Woman Fighting Off Attacker In Gym

Videos by OutKick

One courageous woman’s escape from a pervert in her apartment complex gym in Tampa inspired fellow women to fight back in a moment of crisis.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office shared a harrowing video on Wednesday showing 24-year-old Nashali Alma working out in the gym before a stranger, 25-year-old Xavier Thomas-Jones, tried to sexually assault her on Jan. 22.

A woman shares her experience after fighting off a man who physically assaulted her in her apartment complex's gym.



Nashali Alma wanted to speak out about her experience to encourage other women who've dealt with similar incidents to speak out. pic.twitter.com/hyTeO3quRA — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) February 15, 2023

Although very frightened by the situation, Alma decided to fight back against the assailant and managed to escape. Thomas-Jones was arrested less than 24 hours later and admitted to both the attack and malicious intent.

Thomas-Jones also reportedly attempted to sexually assault a second woman after the incident with Alma. The police report details that the man also lives inside the Inwood Park Apartment Complex.

“As soon as he was approaching me, I pushed him,” Alma shared after the scene.

The video shows Thomas-Jones chasing Alma around the gym and pinning her to the ground.

Nashali Alma, 25.

“I said, ‘Bro, what the F are you doing? Get away from me. Stop trying to touch me.’ He started chasing me around the bench, and we ended up on the other side of the gym.”

“As long as you fight back and show him that you’re strong and you’re not giving up, I believe it’s possible to escape,” Alma said. “It’s better to reach out to law enforcement sooner than later. The sooner they have the information, the sooner they can catch that person.”

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister was appalled by the assailant’s aggression on the footage.

Xavier Thomas-Jones, 25. (Credit: HCSO)

“I was disgusted by the suspect’s actions, how he preyed on this young woman,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

He also put a spotlight on Alma’s willingness to fight off the creep and encouraged other women to also put up a battle in similar breaches.

“This woman’s strength, courage, and determination are inspiring. I know that her bravery to share this story will impact the lives of many other women.”

An all-around strong woman. Check out the guns!