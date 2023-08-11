Harold Varner III Simply Doesn’t Care About The PGA Tour – LIV Golf Merger, Just Wants To Play And Make Money

Videos by OutKick

Harold Varner III is one of the most humble and honest people not just in golf, but in all of sports. He’s been the lone LIV Golf player that’s gone on record to flat-out say ‘I did this for the money,’ he even called out his fellow LIV players earlier this year saying “they’re full of sh-t” with their public relations slogans about growing the game.

Fast forward from April when he was candid about his jump to the Saudi-backed circuit, and his stance on the situation hasn’t changed one bit, despite plenty of change taking place in the world of professional golf.

Golf fans, media, and the majority of players have the proposed merger between the PGA Tour and the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) occupying at least some portion of their brain, but not Varner III.

The man just wants to play golf and earn as much money as possible, and he’s not afraid to say it.

“I don’t care. I don’t care because it’s not going to go into effect right now. They’re not gonna figure it out for a while,” Varner III told Golfweek when asked about the proposed merger. “That’s just not my job. No one’s asked me like, ‘Hey, what do you think we should do to get you back in?’ I just get to play golf.”

Harold Varner III joined LIV Golf to earn money and isn’t afraid to say that. (Photo by Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

Varner III was also asked about his previous comments calling out other LIV golfers saying they’re “full of sh-t” and if he’s gotten any pushback.

The answer was the same, he does not care.

“I don’t know, they aren’t going to say it to my face if so. Man, we didn’t come here to grow the game,” Varner III said. “We came here to make money and have fun and that’s what we’re doing, so just say that’s what we’re doing.”

The man isn’t lying. Money, specifically guaranteed money, was the No. 1 reason every single LIV player joined the breakaway tour.

Speaking of money, Varner III has earned just under $12 million since joining LIV Golf to go along with one win over the course of 16 starts. He played 191 events on the PGA Tour and earned just over $10.6 million during that stretch.