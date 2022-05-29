in Golf

Harold Varner III Is One of Us, Four-Putts From 12 Feet

Harold Varner III is currently tied for ninth at the Charles Schwab Challenge after four-putting from inside 12 feet. This moment should teach us all to never give up on our golf games. We’re just one lesson or hot dog at the turn away from stardom.

So thank you for this, Harold.

That first stroke is understandable. Given Varner III’s positioning Sunday, you never want to blow a putt outside of 10 feet past the cup — he then left it short. We’ve all been there, and even more so after he overcompensated by blowing the next one left edge six feet by. At this point we have to imagine nerves have set in, and any uneasiness over a putt isn’t helping a player find the bottom of the cup. That third stroke was never dropping.

Harold Varner III, with Jordan 12’s on his feet, pours in putt number four for his second double bogey in a row. Three players are currently tied for first at -9 while Varner III sits at -5 — that tragic timing to blow up on the green likely cost the no. 37 player in the world some money and possibly a trophy.

Golf is hard.

Charles Schwab ChallengegolfHarold Varner IIIPGA Tour

Written by Gary Sheffield, Jr

Gary Sheffield Jr is the son of should-be MLB Hall of Famer, Gary Sheffield. He covers basketball and baseball for OutKick.com, chats with the Purple and Gold faithful on LakersNation, and shitposts on Twitter. You can follow him at GarySheffieldJr

