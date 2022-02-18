‘Happy’ Florida Man Is Honest With Cops During DUI Stop

Videos by OutKick

Florida never disappoints and that mindset was on full display Wednesday morning when the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department pulled over a man for DUI, only to learn that he was “happy and high” from his vape pen.

Theodore John Evans, 51, told police that he was high as a kite “due to his use of a vape pen,” but Theodore wanted everyone to know that he was also happy due to the vape pen. That assertion is debatable, considering the mugshot he turned in at the Monroe County Jail where he sure looks high, but the frown doesn’t scream happy.

According to a Local 10 report, police were tipped off that Evans was driving erratically in a Toyota RAV4. He was running red lights, bouncing between lanes and passing in odd spots. By 10:45 a.m., deputies had their man and quickly learned their guy had watery and bloodshot eyes and he failed sobriety tests.

Cops found gummies, a pipe, and the vape pen in the RAV4.

Half a gummy Teddy. Never go full gummy and a vape pen. Start slow. Work your way up to the full gummy.

Evans isn’t alone with having trouble with getting high in 2022. Back in January, a Wyoming choir teacher was arrested after his mother took his pot brownies to a senior citizen card party where the old people got high as a kite, too.

Stay safe, folks.