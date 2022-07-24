Hansel Enmanuel, The One-Armed Basketball Player Whose ESPY Was Stolen By Megan Rapinoe, Reportedly Commits to Northwestern State

It’s been a wild week for Hansel Enmanuel, a 6’4” guard at Life Christian Academy in Kissimmee, Florida.

Enmanuel, originally from the Dominican Republic, had his left arm amputated when he was six-years-old after a wall collapsed on him. Despite suffering an injury that would make basketball quite difficult for any human being, Enmanuel has not let it stop him.

He averaged a double-double for his high school squad, including over 25-points-per-game, and put up the “play of the year” — even though ESPN refused to give him the award for it.

Hansel Enmanuel windmilled and then handed the ball to a trash talker 😳 @SCNext



(via issa__bucket/IG) pic.twitter.com/i6mKEs0IKu — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 15, 2022

As we reported earlier this week, Enmanuel’s steal-and-dunk highlight was up for the ESPY for “Best Play.” But he lost out to a pedestrian corner kick goal from Megan Rapinoe, who then used her time on stage to talk about Brittney Griner.

Instead of highlighting an athlete who has overcome ridiculous odds but doesn’t consider himself a victim, ESPN decided the perpetual “Queen of Victimhood” was more deserving of the award.

But as he has done his entire life, Enmanuel wasn’t about to let a roadblock stop him from achieving his dreams. This week, he reportedly committed to Northwestern State to continue his basketball career.

Enmanuel had Division-I offers from Memphis, Tennessee State and Bethune-Cookman but ultimately appears to have selected Northwestern State in Natchitoches, Louisiana.

In addition to his commitment, last month he signed an NIL deal with Gatorade and appeared in a commercial for the sports drink.

In a world full of Megan Rapinoes, be a Hansel Enmaunel.