Hannah Goldy Enjoys The Holiday Weekend By Going Viral On Instagram

Hannah Goldy definitely seems to be enjoying the extended weekend.

Americans across the country are taking plenty of time to enjoy 4th of July weekend, take a little extra break from work, relax and do whatever they enjoy to do in their free time.

It’s one of the best times of the year. The weather is warm, everyone is in a great mood and there shouldn’t be anything to complain about.

Well, the popular UFC fighter is spending her 4th of July weekend by going viral on Instagram. She’s been on one hell of a content bender lately, and she made it clear with her latest post she has no intention of slowing down. Not even a little bit.

Hannah Goldy continues to dominate Instagram with viral content.

Hannah Goldy has truly blown up out of nowhere over the past several months. She doesn’t have a giant Instagram following.

She’s sitting right at 181,000 followers. Certainly respectable, but definitely not huge. It doesn’t even come close to some of the octagon girls like Arianny Celeste and Brittney Palmer.

However, Goldy has really started cooking lately on social media. The pro fighter, who holds a 6-3 record, has been cutting loose at a very high rate lately on Instagram.

She’s definitely starting to make a huge name for herself outside of the octagon as well as in it.

Hannah Goldy continues to go viral on Instagram. She’s also very popular in the UFC world. She currently holds a 6-3 professional fighting record. Will she continue to grow her online presence? (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Where will Goldy go from here? Well, 4th of July weekend isn’t over just yet. There’s still Monday and the actual 4th on Tuesday.

Something tells me the popular UFC fighter isn’t done cooking up content just yet.