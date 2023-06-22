Hannah Goldy Won’t Quit Content Bender

Videos by OutKick

Hannah Goldy doesn’t seem interested in slowing down on social media.

The popular Instagram sensation and UFC talent has seemingly blown up out of nowhere over the past couple months.

That’s not an exaggeration at all. Who outside of the UFC world knew about Hannah Goldy six months ago?

Probably not a lot of people. That might sound harsh, but it’s not. It’s simply true.

Hannah Goldy keeps going viral.

Yet, that narrative has now changed. Goldy has been firing from the hip recently on social media like she’s in a “Die Hard” film and managed to do it again this week.

The content just doesn’t stop!

Goldy is also pushing her OnlyFans.

One interesting thing that does stand out now on Hannah Goldy’s Instagram page is her OnlyFans link being prominently displayed in her bio.

I’m not sure how long it’s been there, but my quick journalism skills tell me she charges $10 a month for her paywalled content.

Hannah Goldy continues to pump out popular Instagram content. She is also promoting her OnlyFans account to her followers. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

UFC talent has been crushing the content game recently.

Dana White has done an incredible job of rounding up talent that crushes it for his organization and on the internet.

The popular fighter isn’t even near the top of the list of his best content performers, and she’s still doing just fine. Whether it’s Arianny Celeste, Brittney Palmer or Paige VanZant before she left, the UFC has an absurd lineup of internet talent.

Goldy is just one of many.

Where will the UFC fighter go from here? If the past month has been a hint of things to come, she’s in for a monster summer. Fortunately for everyone reading OutKick, you know we’ve got you covered!