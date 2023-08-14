Hannah Goldy Fires Up Her Instagram Again With Viral Photos

Videos by OutKick

Hannah Goldy’s Instagram bender is back on as of Sunday night.

The UFC fighter had been lighting things up on a regular basis as of a few weeks ago, but then the situation kind of cooled.

Focusing on training and fighting again? A different reason for dialing it back? Her fans might never know.

Hannah Goldy has been tearing things up on Instagram for most of the summer. She returned Sunday night with more viral content. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

However, she fired up the Instagram engine, once again, Sunday and it appears she’s ready to get back to her old ways.

The UFC star proved she’s definitely in fighting shape with a viral post that immediately generated plenty of attention.

Hannah Goldy is a star inside and out of the octagon.

Goldy is definitely not the most talented female fighter in Dana White’s lineup. She’s not among the likes of a Rose Namjunas, Amanda Nunes or a Zhang Weili.

However, she’s definitely a talented fighter. She has a 6-3 record, and anyone who is three fights above .500 as a pro fighter is definitely not a bum.

Her last fight was last summer against Molly McCann, and it ended in a first round loss. Hannah Goldy hasn’t fought since.

When will UFC athlete Hannah Goldy fight again? (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)

While she hasn’t fought in more than a year, Goldy has definitely spent some time building her Instagram following.

As Paige VanZant proved, there’s plenty of money to be made online and you don’t need to get your face cracked to do it.

Hannah Goldy is doing a solid job of growing her Instagram following. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Hannah Goldy has a long way to go before she reaches that level, but she’s on her way. One step at a time, and she’s back to dropping viral content. That’s always what the fans like to see.