Hannah Goldy’s House Cleaning Outfit Seems Designed To Get Instagram Likes

UFC fighter Hannah Goldy apparently thinks cleaning her house is a great time to gain some clout.

Goldy is fresh off a loss to Mizuki last weekend during UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs. Gamrot, but she’s not letting her pro record falling to 6-4 keep her down.

She decided to do a little house cleaning, and it seems she dressed more for some Instagram likes than actually getting the job done.

How do we know? Because it appears she’s in workout gear and cooked up a post that quickly went viral.

Hannah Goldy is out here chasing clout on Instagram.

Goldy lost a tough fight last Saturday to Mizuki, and it was her fourth loss in her past five fights. Her UFC career isn’t exactly booming right now.

That might sound tough, but it’s 100% true. Losing 80% of your most recent fights is less than ideal.

Hannah Goldy has lost four of her last five fights, but her Instagram following continues to grow. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

However, it appears her backup plan is clear. It’s to build up an Instagram following, and she’s doing a solid job.

She currently has just under 200,000 followers, and seems to have a following growing at an impressive rate.

Now, would I recommend doing house cleaning in workout gear? I need to have an A+ reason to put on anything other than sweats inside my home. If you think I’m getting geared up to take a photo after cleaning, then you just don’t know what it means to be a working class man.

But, different strokes for different folks. There’s a reason why I grind it out on a computer and Hannah Goldy is a pro fighter with a huge social media following.

Hannah Goldy goes viral with house cleaning photos. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Having said that, she better find a way to earn a win in the near future, or the Paige VanZant route will be the only option on the table.