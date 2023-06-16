Hannah Goldy Rocks Instagram With Viral Bikini Photo

Videos by OutKick

UFC star Hannah Goldy continues to pump out Instagram content heading into summer.

Goldy isn’t known for lighting up social media on a regular basis, but she occasionally drops down from the top rope for her 180,000 Instagram followers.

However, she’s been on a bit of a content bender lately, and it doesn’t look like she intends on stopping.

The 6-3 professional fighter hit her fans with a viral bikini photo late Thursday afternoon, and it looks like she’s more than ready to rush into the weekend.

And yes, before you even wonder, the photo immediately garnered some serious attention.

Hannah Goldy is a rising content star.

There’s no doubt Hannah Goldy has some serious skills in the octagon. She’s a legit fighter. The talented MMA athlete is all business when it comes time to strap the gloves on.

She lost her last fight back in July 2022 to Molly McCann, but that’s nothing to be ashamed of. McCann is a hell of a fighter with a 13-5 record. She walks out of the octagon a winner more often than not by a large margin.

There’s no doubt Goldy can hold her own in the UFC.

UFC fighter Hannah Goldy is a rising star on Instagram. She’s gone viral several times over the past couple weeks. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

It’s also becoming clearer and clearer she has every intention of also becoming a star in the content game.

She went from not dropping viral content that often on Instagram to doing it on a pretty consistent basis lately.

Perhaps she’s just ready for summer to be here. We don’t blame her at all if that’s the case.

Goldy has had a hell of a few weeks on Instagram. If she keeps up this trend, she’s going to be a major Instagram star before she knows it!