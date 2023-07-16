Hannah Goldy’s Summer Of Content Rolls On With Latest Instagram Post

Videos by OutKick

Hannah Goldy continues to prove she plans on spending all summer going viral.

The popular and talented UFC fighter is known mostly for throwing blows in the octagon, and currently sports an impressive 6-3 pro record.

Admittedly, she has been on a bit of a cold streak lately losing three of her last four fights going back to 2019. However, she’s still more than capable of notching some wins.

While her fighting career has been going through a bit of a slide, she’s pivoted to going viral on a regular basis on Instagram.

Hannah Goldy is very popular on Instagram.

For reasons that don’t seem clear, taking her social media presence to the next level in 2023 seemed to be a huge goal of her’s and it’s paying off.

Well, Goldy hopped on Instagram Saturday night with her latest viral post, and one thing is crystal clear:

The content train isn’t slowing down for her more than 181,000 followers.

Goldy has been on a run.

I believe smart people like to say diversification is incredibly important in life. That’s what they say, right?

If there’s one thing we’ve seen out of women in combat sports it’s that there’s plenty of money to be made outside of fighting.

UFC fighter Hannah Goldy goes viral on a regular basis. She’s very popular on Instagram. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

There’s no better example than Paige VanZant. The former UFC fighter turned BKFC boxer has north of three million Instagram followers. That translates to a hell of a lot more money than what she was earning in the UFC.

While Hannah Goldy doesn’t have near that kind of online following, she’s doing her best to build a brand and seems to be working.

If you’re not going to fight for extended periods of time, you might as well cash in on Instagram. Something tells me she’ll have plenty of more content on the way in the coming months. That’s pretty much a guarantee.