Handicapping ‘The Hoodie’: What Does Bill Belichick Do Next?

It’s the end of an era. After 24 seasons and six Super Bowl victories, the New England Patriots and now-former head coach Bill Belichick are parting ways. Since sportsbooks will take action on almost anything nowadays, you can bet on Belichick’s next team.

Despite trailing Don Shula by 26 wins as the winningest head coach ever, DraftKings makes Belichick not coaching at all the favorite in this market. Call me crazy but getting the most wins ever will get The GOAT back on the sidelines.

With that in mind, the Los Angeles Chargers at 2-to-1 should be the favorite here. They already have a franchise quarterback (Justin Herbert) under contract. Plus, Belichick is 71 years old. He doesn’t want to be part of a complete rebuild.

However, the Washington Commanders (+400) have the second pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Could that be enough (plus a boat-load of money) to lure Belichick? I’m skeptical because Washington had one of the worst defenses in the league in 2023 and new ownership.

New England Patriots former head coach Bill Belichick holds a press conference at Gillette Stadium to announce his exit from the team. (Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports)

The Atlanta Falcons have the same odds as the Commanders to sign Belichick. They are a quarterback away from being a contender in the NFC. Furthermore, Atlanta plays in the softest division in football, the NFC South.

I’d rather take a flier on the New Orleans Saints at 8-to-1 odds. Sure, Saints QB Derek Carr sucks. Yet, NOLA has a veteran roster and QB Kirk Cousins is a free agent. It’s a Hail Mary but signing Cousins and The Hoodie would instantly make the Saints contenders.

Finally, I’m not betting this market but I’d like to see a price for the Buffalo Bills signing Belichick. What if the Pittsburgh Steelers upset Buffalo in AFC Wild Card round? If so, perhaps the Bills move on from head coach Sean McDermott. Pretty much every coach in football would apply for the Buffalo job.

