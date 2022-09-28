Final ‘Halloween Ends’ Trailer Promises Plenty Of Horror And Blood

“Halloween Ends” looks like it’s going to be an absolute bloodbath.

The highly-anticipated horror movie premieres October 14, and it will be the final time Jamie Lee Curtis will play Laurie Strode in the “Halloween” saga.

It’s been more than four decades since the legendary horror film premiered, and it looks like the conclusion for Curtis will be drenched with violence, judging from the preview.

“Halloween Ends” represents the end of an incredible run for Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode.

It’s absolutely wild that it’s been 44 years since Michael Myers was introduced to horror fans around America.

Most movies are quickly forgotten, and specific characters are forgotten even quicker. However, Myers and Strode are two characters that have withstood the test of time in impressive fashion.

“Halloween Ends” is Jamie Lee Curtis’ final film in the saga. (Photo by Compass International Pictures/Getty Images)

Now, it all comes to an end in just over two weeks. You have to be amped up about getting one last run with Curtis as Michael Myers brother if you’re a fan of horror movies.

She’s hit a home run every single time she’s played the character, and the 1978 film is hands down an all-time horror classic.

Halloween Ends premieres October 14. (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vjHAOjRPhx4)

For those of you interested, “Halloween Ends” drops October 14. If it’s anything like her previous films, it will be an epic ride.