Hall of Fame Quarterback Says Travis Kelce’s Taylor Swift Relationship Will Be Blamed If Chiefs Lose

I don’t think people will realize just how much pressure Travis Kelce has on him tonight thanks to his Taylor Swift love story.

What was cute and funny at first with him dating Taylor Swift has quickly turned into many football fans being annoyed by the whole thing. And if you’re a Chiefs fan in particular – that annoyance will immediately turn into despising Swift if the Chiefs lose tonight.

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre agrees.

“If they don’t win it, or get to the Super Bowl, people are going to say, ‘That’s why,” Favre told TMZ. He says that Swift will become the ‘scapegoat’ for the Chiefs’ downfall this year.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are bringing all the expectations as Chiefs fans hope that the star tight end hasn’t been distracted by her. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

KELCE HASN’T PERFORMED WELL SINCE DATING TAYLOR

Chiefs fans have started saying the quite part out loud in recent weeks – Kelce and company seem a bit distracted ever since his new found Swiftie fame. You add the fact that Taylor and the queen of annoyance Brittany Mahomes are now hanging out as besties? Yikes!

The thing is Chiefs fans don’t give a damn if Travis is in love – they only care about the 60 minutes on the football field and his performance has been subpar at best.

In the last 9 games, Kelce hasn’t broken 100-yards in any of them. Worst than that, he’s only scored ONE touchdown as the Chiefs finished 11-6 and find themselves in a must-win situation tonight in arctic cold temperatures.

Kelce’s personal life has also seen the effects of dating the world’s most popular celebrity can be. So much so, that his business managers are trying to limit his public exposure so he doesn’t get ‘oversaturated,’ while even his friends like Tyreek Hill are saying that Kelce’s ditched them and won’t even text them back! I mean this is more drama than a Taylor Swift album.

All the pressure on Travis Kelce as the Chiefs look to defeat the Dolphins tonight. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

IS TAYLOR SWIFT A DISTACTION?

Favre doesn’t think it’s necessarily right to blame Travis and Taylor’s relationship for the Chiefs downfall, but he realizes that this is SPORTS we’re talking about here – logic be damned!

We’ll know in a few hours if Kelce was able to Shake It Off or if the pressure got to him.

And as someone who doesn’t care about the Dolphins or the Chiefs but loves when chaos happens, I am all in on the Dolphins simply because of how hysterical it would be. You’ll have Chiefs fans literally losing their damn minds if they get bounced in the AFC Wild Card Game.

Will we see the start of the Taylor Swift curse? Kickoff is at 8pm ET tonight!