Hall of Fame Pitcher Jim Palmer Torches Biden Administration’s Open Borders

We all know that things are a mess down at the southern border, and Baseball Hall of Famer and Baltimore Orioles great Jim Palmer knows it too.

The 78-year-old with 521 MLB starts to his name throughout his 19-year career — all of which were spent in Baltimore — was on X and decided to do a little observational comedy.

Palmer talked about how he recently had his passport renewed, and how it came back way faster than the typical six to eight weeks it normally takes.

“Amazing fact. My US passport was about to expire, sent it in expedited, normally 4-6 weeks, came back in 11 days,” Palmer wrote. “I guess they’re not doing much passport business at our southern border.”

Not one I’d open a set at the Chuckle Hut with, but still funny and clearly a joke.

Of course, while it’s a joke, it still sheds light on the complete debacle at the US-Mexico border that the Biden Administration prefers to ignore. It’s like they have an index finger in each ear and going “Lalalalalalalala!”

Critics Came Out To Challenge Jim Palmer And His Border Take

So, as you’d expect, some critics showed up. Like this one, who had less of a problem with what Palmer said — because it’s inarguable‚ and more of a problem with him having said it at all.

Point noted. Jim, rebuttal?

“Adam, I am allowed to have an opinion,” Palmer said. “My opinion is open borders are detrimental to our (country’s) safety. I would say the same thing if we had open borders when Trump was president.”

And of course, he didn’t have to say anything like this with Trump in office because… well you know why.

Another user – one with pronouns and a pride flag in she/her bio — also tried to respond to Palmer’s initial jab at the country’s leaky border.

No response, to the initial comment, but instead a request for Jim to applaud improvements in the government’s “customer experience.”

First of all, we’re not the government’s “customers.” Secondly, if Jim Palmer’s passport renewal not taking as long as it should is a “great improvement,” that’s a problem. Maybe as big as the sieve-like border that the Biden administration is ignoring and then suing anyone who refuses to ignore it and does something about it.

But to the Hall of Famer’s credit, he did tip his cap to the folks at the State Department.

Well, congrats to the State Department on doing what they’re supposed to within a reasonable time frame.

Written by Matt Reigle

Matt is a University of Central Florida graduate and a long-suffering Philadelphia Flyers fan living in Orlando, Florida. He can usually be heard playing guitar, shoe-horning obscure quotes from The Simpsons into conversations, or giving dissertations to captive audiences on why Iron Maiden is the greatest band of all time.

