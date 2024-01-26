Hall of Fame Pitcher Jim Palmer Torches Biden Administration’s Open Borders

Videos by OutKick

We all know that things are a mess down at the southern border, and Baseball Hall of Famer and Baltimore Orioles great Jim Palmer knows it too.

The 78-year-old with 521 MLB starts to his name throughout his 19-year career — all of which were spent in Baltimore — was on X and decided to do a little observational comedy.

Palmer talked about how he recently had his passport renewed, and how it came back way faster than the typical six to eight weeks it normally takes.

Amazing fact. My US passport was about to expire, sent it in expedited, normally 4-6 weeks , came back in 11 days. I guess they’re not doing much passport business at our southern border. — Jim Palmer (@Jim22Palmer) January 24, 2024

“Amazing fact. My US passport was about to expire, sent it in expedited, normally 4-6 weeks, came back in 11 days,” Palmer wrote. “I guess they’re not doing much passport business at our southern border.”

Not one I’d open a set at the Chuckle Hut with, but still funny and clearly a joke.

Of course, while it’s a joke, it still sheds light on the complete debacle at the US-Mexico border that the Biden Administration prefers to ignore. It’s like they have an index finger in each ear and going “Lalalalalalalala!”

Critics Came Out To Challenge Jim Palmer And His Border Take

So, as you’d expect, some critics showed up. Like this one, who had less of a problem with what Palmer said — because it’s inarguable‚ and more of a problem with him having said it at all.

Could’ve just stayed classy and dignified and non-political which would’ve kept you beloved by almost all baseball fans instead of doing this for what’ll be a few hundred cheap Likes — Adam Schiavone (@AdamSchiavone) January 24, 2024

Point noted. Jim, rebuttal?

Adam, I am allowed to have an opinion. My opinion is open borders are detrimental to our countries safety. I would say the same thing if we had open borders when Trump was president. — Jim Palmer (@Jim22Palmer) January 24, 2024

“Adam, I am allowed to have an opinion,” Palmer said. “My opinion is open borders are detrimental to our (country’s) safety. I would say the same thing if we had open borders when Trump was president.”

And of course, he didn’t have to say anything like this with Trump in office because… well you know why.

Another user – one with pronouns and a pride flag in she/her bio — also tried to respond to Palmer’s initial jab at the country’s leaky border.

How might we instead celebrate great improvements in customer experience from our government? I bet the hardworking federal employees at @StateDept who drove this change would love a shoutout of appreciation, @Jim22Palmer! #CX — Emma (@UrbanEmmaH) January 24, 2024

No response, to the initial comment, but instead a request for Jim to applaud improvements in the government’s “customer experience.”

First of all, we’re not the government’s “customers.” Secondly, if Jim Palmer’s passport renewal not taking as long as it should is a “great improvement,” that’s a problem. Maybe as big as the sieve-like border that the Biden administration is ignoring and then suing anyone who refuses to ignore it and does something about it.

But to the Hall of Famer’s credit, he did tip his cap to the folks at the State Department.

A remarkable job of getting me my passport . 1 month or so before what I was told at the US post office. They too were extremely helpful. — Jim Palmer (@Jim22Palmer) January 24, 2024

Well, congrats to the State Department on doing what they’re supposed to within a reasonable time frame.

