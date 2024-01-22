Hall-of-Fame Moment: Jason Kelce Chugs Booze Out Of A Bowling Ball With The Bills Mafia

Videos by OutKick

Jason Kelce might not be playing football anymore this year, but he’s still finding a way to kick butt on Sundays.

After losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 32-9 in last week’s NFC Wild Card round, the Philadelphia Eagles center has to watch the playoffs from home. Reports emerged that he might retire, but the center has made no official announcement yet.

Despite playing a position that doesn’t earn much recognition, Kelce ehas asily vaunted himself into the conversation for best centers ever. He won a Super Bowl with Philadelphia in 2017 and should earn a Hall-of-Fame nod when he retires.

He’s already made quite the case for a Canton nod on the field. But if off-the-field performances count for anything, he just guaranteed himself a gold jacket.

Kelce Had Some Fun With Bills Mafia

Kelce’s brother – some guy named Travis, who’s dating some girl named Taylor – and the Kansas City Chiefs play a road game against the Buffalo Bills today. Because he’s a supportive older brother, Kelce rolled up to Highmark Stadium for the AFC Divisional matchup.

As you know by now, Bills fans are some of the most electric and famous fans in all of North American sports. Because Kelce is a man of the people, he pulled up to the stadium and chummed it up with the locals.

Now he didn’t jump through a flaming table, or sled down a chute full of snow in the stands. He did, however, chug some shots at a tailgate, as game day tradition dictates.

But he didn’t just drink shots, and this wasn’t any ordinary tailgate. He pulled up to none other than “Pinto Ron’s” tailgate, a legend in Buffalo. In addition to letting fans cover him in condiments before each home game, Ron makes fans drink shots out of bowling balls. Ron’s tailgate is the epicenter of the Bills Mafia experience, a lightning rod of enthusiasm and chaos.

In short, a place Kelce would love to attend.

He was all too eager to get baptized into this treasured fan tradition. Predictably, this guy downed the liquid like a champ.

Eagles center Jason Kelce doing shots out of a bowling ball at a random tailgate in Buffalo before the Bills-Chiefs game.



I’m ok with waiving the five-year waiting period for the Hall of Fame now.



Via @newheightshow:



pic.twitter.com/Lk59vtNhVb — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) January 21, 2024

A man who could block like nobody’s business, and who’s willing to chug booze out of germ-infested bowling ball finger holds?

I’ve seen enough. That’s a legacy-defining moment. If he officially calls it quits on his football career, this man belongs in Canton immediately.

Afterwards, he took time out of his day to help that Taylor girl feel welcomed in the stadium suite. What a gentleman, she probably didn’t know what to do with all those people giving her so much attention.