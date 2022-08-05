Hall of Fame Game’s Weather Delay Makes NFL Fans Go Berserk

Mother Nature came to rain on everyone’s parade.
Thursday’s scheduled Hall of Fame Game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars, live from Canton, Ohio, has been momentarily paused due to a weather delay — putting fans that were already waiting six months for football to return on greater edge for the 2022-23 season to get underway.
The game was initially scheduled for 8 p.m. (EST) but will now kick off at 8:45 p.m., barring any additional delays.
We were so close, yet so far … and the fans continue to feel the pain of a 45-minute delay.
(Someone grab a tarp, or do something! Football, now!)
Stay tuned with OutKick as the story develops.
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
Whiners. Jeez.