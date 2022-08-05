Hall of Fame Game’s Weather Delay Makes NFL Fans Go Berserk

Mother Nature came to rain on everyone’s parade.

The 2022 Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio is currently in a weather delay. pic.twitter.com/9qFnH0dGEo — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) August 5, 2022

Thursday’s scheduled Hall of Fame Game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars, live from Canton, Ohio, has been momentarily paused due to a weather delay — putting fans that were already waiting six months for football to return on greater edge for the 2022-23 season to get underway.

The game was initially scheduled for 8 p.m. (EST) but will now kick off at 8:45 p.m., barring any additional delays.

We were so close, yet so far … and the fans continue to feel the pain of a 45-minute delay.

(Someone grab a tarp, or do something! Football, now!)

Breaking News: The start to the NFL season has been pushed back to 8:45 PM dude to bad weather in Canton! — Howard Shatsky (@HowardShatsky) August 4, 2022

So NFL season’s first game has an unexpected severe weather delay before it even kicks off. I’m sure that doesn’t mean anything or is any kind of omen pic.twitter.com/CzYQqWniOl — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) August 5, 2022

Rushed home for the Raiders game …



Just find out there's a weather delay 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Mico (@YouKnowMico) August 5, 2022

This is so standard for football fans… Waiting months to see ANYTHING football wise…



*WEATHER DELAY* — Colin Jordan 🐶 (@colinjordan) August 5, 2022

Got home ready to watch some football just to see a weather delay pic.twitter.com/q8wNDStkV6 — Brian (@Dovalszn) August 5, 2022

This weather delay is killing me…I want football!!! — Matt Clendineng (@mattclen2) August 5, 2022

Why is there a weather delay 😭😭 start this Goddamn game! Football back! — Don Julio & Hennessy (@craigstreeeet) August 5, 2022

A weather delay is a perfect way to finish off this absolute drama overdose of an offseason — Ronnie Allen Evans (@RonnieAEvans) August 5, 2022

We are currently experiencing a severe weather delay. pic.twitter.com/3O0mbnKExf — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) August 5, 2022

Stay tuned with OutKick as the story develops.

