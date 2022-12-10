Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Larry Brown Is Stepping Down From Memphis Citing Health Concerns

Former NBA and men’s college basketball head coach Larry Brown is stepping down from his current advisory role on the University of Memphis men’s basketball program due to “ongoing health concerns.”

The 82-year-old Hall of Fame coach joined Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway’s staff as an assistant coach last year before moving to an advisory role.

In a statement released by the University’s Athletic Department, Hardaway wished his former NBA coach “a speedy recovery.”

Memphis announces Larry Brown has stepped down from his position at Memphis due to ongoing health concerns. pic.twitter.com/gRbXV3TPUi — Jason Munz (@munzly) December 9, 2022

LARRY BROWN HAS WON BOTH AN NBA AND NCAA CHAMPIONSHIP

In late October Brown announced that he would be taking a brief period of time off due to “minor health issues.” It’s unclear if those are the same ailments that he is currently dealing with.

According to the team’s statement, Brown’s health concerns “are not considered serious.”

Larry Brown is the only coach to win both an NBA Championship and NCAA Men’s National Championship. While coaching in the NBA for 26 seasons – Brown won the 2004 title with the Detroit Pistons. In his 11-year stint coaching NCAA men’s basketball, he coached the Kansas Jayhawks to a National Championship in 1988.

Known for being one of the greatest basketball coaches of all time, Brown had a combined 1,098 victories while coaching various NBA teams. He is a member of both the Basketball Hall of Fame and College Basketball Hall of Fame as well as was a part of two Olympic gold medals for Team USA.

Memphis is currently 7-2.