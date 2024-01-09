Halftime: Washington’s Michael Penix Misses Wide-Open Receiver On Fourth Down, Michigan leads 27-13

Videos by OutKick

Michael Penix, Jr. will want this throw back. The Washington Huskies quarterback and Heisman runner-up threw an egregious lofty ball on a critical fourth down against Michigan on Monday.

Penix failed to connect with his wide-open Rome Odunze — one of the nation’s best receivers — on the play. The connection had potential for a walk-in touchdown for the Huskies, which could’ve ended with Washington facing a one-score deficit.

Instead, Penix’s miss gave the ball back to Michigan with a 17-3 advantage. Penix later found redemption with a long drive to score before the half, cutting Michigan’s lead to 17-10.

Washington turnover on downs! 😳



Michael Penix Jr. and Rome Odunze can't connect on the deep pass. #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/oo3bBV8xgQ — ESPN (@espn) January 9, 2024

Penix winced under the spotlight.

College football fans and NFL fans eagerly watch Penix, who’s climbing the QB ranks for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Penix threw for 4,648 yards, 35 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He completed 66.7% of his throws during the regular season and completed 76.3% of his throws against the Longhorns last week.

Washington coach Kalen DeBoer and Penix look to kickstart the Huskies offense heading into halftime. Penix and Washington face a sizable challenge as Huskies running back Dillon Johnson continues running at less than 100% health.

Wolverines running back Donovan Edward bludgeoned the Huskies’ defense for two rushing touchdowns (both going over 40 yards) in the first quarter. Michigan looks to keep pressure on the Huskies’ defense with Edwards and Blake Corum in the backfield.

