Half Court Shot Lands Knicks Fan New Car

Not since Blake Griffin was dunking over one has a Kia received so much attention inside an NBA arena. But that’s exactly what happened after a Knicks fan sunk a half court shot to win a new car. And more specifically, a new Kia.

It all went down at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night with the Knicks hosting the Celtics.

During a break a fan took the court wearing a John Starks jersey – which guaranteed he’d be a winner, even if he missed the shot.

With the pressure of the entire arena and most of both benches watching, the fan stepped toward half court with only the glass, rim and twine standing between him and a Kia Telluride SX-Pro. With little hesitation, modern day Starks called bank and assured himself he’d be leaving MSG with a new ride.

#Knicks fan wearing a John Starks jersey hits a halfcourt shot to win a car



🎥: @MSGNetworks pic.twitter.com/5yUPnMLn5Z — Jennifer X. Williams (@JenXperience) November 6, 2022

Knicks Fell 133-118 To Boston

Fittingly, popular NBA and Knicks announcer, Mike Breen called the shot while play waited to resume. “”John Starks would be proud,” said an overjoyed Breen via the MSG Network telecast. The only thing missing was Breen’s signature “Bang,” call.

New York’s sharp shooting fan instantly received high-fives, hugs and chest bumps from Knicks staffers as well as players, R.J. Barrett among them.

We didn’t have a chance to see the fan once he left the court, but I’m hoping he exited the game in his new ride with a couple of friends wearing Anthony Mason and Charles Oakley jerseys.

Kia’s Familiar With The Spotlight

In a bit of right place – right time moment, Blake Griffin happened to be on hand to watch the KIA-winning trey. Griffin’s in his first season with the Celtics and hand a courtside view of the long-distance make. Griffin chipped in seven points and a pair of assists in 15 minutes of action.

Sadly, he don’t not christen the Kia with a jam.

10 years ago today, Blake Griffin jumped over a Kia to win the Slam Dunk Contest as a rookie 🔥



(via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/Wlgavsy4FD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 19, 2021

But it wasn’t all smiles inside of Madison Square Garden. Along with the Knicks’ loss, the team allowed Boston to connect on 27 threes – a franchise record. New York’s next opportunity to get back into the driver’s seat is Monday evening when the Knicks visit Minnesota.