Cavinder Twins Bounce Back From NCAA Tournament Exit With Dancing Video

The Cavinder twins failed to reach the Final Four of the women’s NCAA Tournament, but the duo is still vibing.

Miami fell in the Elite Eight to eventual national champions LSU, and if Hanna and Haley Cavinder are in a bad mood more than a week after the loss, they’re definitely not showing it.

In fact, they both appear to be ready to welcome the warm weather that has arrived in much of America with open arms.

The pair made that clear in a new TikTok video.

The Cavinder Twins are a powerhouse duo.

To be clear, this wasn’t the first TikTok video from Hanna and Haley Cavinder since LSU bounced the Hurricanes from the tournament.

There’s been a few, but it’s the clearest yet that they’re ready to put the loss behind them and roll into summer in style.

Hell, spring only just started and it looks like both are ready to hit the beach.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder are internet stars. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

While Haley and Hanna Cavinder might not have the following Oliva Dunne does on social media, they’re still both very popular and do VERY WELL for themselves.

It’s hard to be anything less than a success when you’re D1 basketball players with 4.5 million TikTok followers.

I believe that’s what some might call the American dream.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder are both incredibly popular. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Haley Cavinder is also a hell of a baller. She averaged 12.2 points and 4.9 rebounds a game this season for the Hurricanes during the journey to the Elite Eight. The duo can actually play basketball.

They also tend to generate some attention online from time to time. Welcome to life as a college star in 2023. Now, they have an entire offseason to drop content and ponder their futures with the option to return for a fifth year.

Whether they play college basketball again or not, they’re both going to be cooking on social media for years to come.