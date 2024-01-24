Haley Cavinder Had ‘Mental Breakdown’ After Romance With Cowboys Player Went Public

Videos by OutKick

Haley Cavinder — one-half of the Cavinder Twins (duh) — took a couple virtual left-hooks from some online haters late last year that led to a mental breakdown.

The whole episode started in July, when she revealed on a podcast earlier this week that she started hanging out with Dallas Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson. As these things do, the “hanging out” led to dating a few months later, and the two have been in lockstep ever since.

Apparently, all the publicity that comes with dating a member of America’s Team led to some tough moments in the comments section.

“I was in Forever 21 having a great day with my mom and Hannah and I got this post and I just started looking at the comments about my face,” Haley said in a YouTube Q&A with sister Hanna.

“I’m a confident girl, but when people are saying stuff about you — if you have a boyfriend and someone is talking about you online with your boyfriend… like coming at your features — I’m like, this is new and obviously Jake is a great guy, but you don’t want to be called ugly on the internet 24/7, and your boyfriend sees it.

“So I had a mental breakdown, but that was a while ago. Honestly, I’m very confident and comfortable sharing my relationship because Jake was very loud about it… He was always like that so it made me feel very comfortable and confident sharing him as well… He’s a big part of my life and will continue so it’s not something that I [want to] keep private. I go to Cowboys games and he’ll be at my games.”

Haley Cavinder talks romance with Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson

Not great, fellas. Feel like most dudes on the planet would be outkicking their coverage (hey!) if they dated a Cavinder Twin, so this whole exercise seems silly to me.

In a world where Sports Illustrated is putting dudes on their swimsuit cover and Bud Light is celebrating Dylan Mulvaney, we should be celebrating Haley and Hanna Cavinder. Thought that would be obvious but I guess not. Oh well.

Anyway, all’s well that ends well — for Haley, not the Cowboys. They stink. Bunch of frauds. But Haley Cavinder and Jake Ferguson powered through the tough times in the fall and now get to enjoy an offseason of romance before OTAs and TCU fall camp.

Speaking of that romance, turns out it started the same way most do these days — with a DM.

“He DM’d me,” Haley said. “He likes to say I DM’d him, but I didn’t. I was in Fort Lauderdale at the time. He has a place in Florida as well and we went on a date and just kinda met up — and then hung out for 10 days straight.”

Shooters shoot.